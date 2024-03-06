Keysight (KEYS) Boosts Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Evolution

Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS recently collaborated with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD to develop a realistic performance benchmarking methodology for Cloud and Edge Infrastructure across various industry use cases. This advanced methodology was developed by utilizing AMD EPYC processors in conjunction with Keysight software tools. The novel approach is expected to empower high speed digital designers, data center operators and network equipment manufacturers by redefining the landscape of system performance assessment.



The newly devised testing methodology provides valuable insights into the real-world capabilities of the infrastructure. It initiates various sessions with highly realistic scenarios and replicates a wide array of activities on millions of devices. It provides vital information related to the infrastructure’s ability to manage realistic applications and voice and video traffic. This assessment for real-life authenticity is crucial, especially in mobile and 5G private networks catering to specialized domains like vision-based smart manufacturing, extended reality (XR) viewership and retail workflows.



Keysight’s performance benchmark also considers the processing power of the central processing units. The solution enables operators to maximize performance from selected CPUs and assess their performance across various parameters by employing realistic traffic emulation.



This functionality sheds light on the capability and scalability of the CPU. It eliminates the issues with legacy benchmark frameworks, which used to overlook the CPU’s capacity to manage large amounts of concurrent devices. The essential information retrieved from this assessment will enable data center operators to accurately provision their infrastructure.



The use of traditional single-dimensional benchmarking methods is becoming inefficient for evaluating advanced use cases. Industries worldwide are witnessing rapid proliferation of mobile and 5G private networks.



To cope with the increasing pace of digital transformation, enterprises need a multifaceted compute architecture that can support millions of low latency and high bandwidth devices. Keysight’s comprehensive benchmarking solution is capable of evaluating the infrastructure's performance in handling this high volume of data traffic and ensuring superior performance across a diverse range of industry applications.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



It has lost 1.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

