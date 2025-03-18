Keysight Expands Double-Pulse Test Portfolio for Wide-Bandgap Chips

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has strengthened its double-pulse test portfolio, offering engineers a precise and efficient way to measure the dynamic characteristics of Wide-Bandgap ("WBG") power semiconductor bare chips. This latest enhancement eliminates the need for soldering, reducing parasitics and simplifying the testing process. Designed for seamless integration, the advanced measurement fixture is compatible with both versions of Keysight’s double-pulse testers.

Attendees of the upcoming APEC event in Atlanta, GA, from March 16 to March 20, can visit Keysight to experience the company’s latest innovations in power semiconductor testing.

WBG power semiconductors play a critical role in advancing power electronics across various applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy and data centers. These devices, available in discrete packaged forms or as power modules containing bare chips, require rigorous testing before packaging to accelerate development cycles. Traditionally, dynamic characterization of bare chips has been a challenge, as it necessitates soldering onto the chip, introducing potential errors due to parasitics and complicating the process.

Innovative Measurement Solution for Bare Chips

Keysight’s latest bare chip dynamic measurement solution overcomes these challenges by allowing engineers to conduct precise characterization immediately after a chip is diced from a wafer. The innovative fixture design ensures quick and repeated testing without causing damage to the fragile chip. By eliminating the need for probing, wire bonding or soldering, the fixture significantly reduces parasitics in the test circuit, achieving a parasitic power-loop inductance of less than 10nH. This results in cleaner measurement waveforms, crucial for high-speed WBG power semiconductor devices.

Recently, Keysight expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new family of optically isolated differential probes. Designed to enhance the efficiency and performance testing of fast-switching devices such as wide bandgap gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.

Keysight is benefiting from strong demand for AI-related network data center infrastructure solutions and healthy momentum in software and services. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to Layer 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiative.

Solid demand for parametric wafer test solutions supported net sales in the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues.

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.1% in the past year against the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry's decline of 0.2%.



