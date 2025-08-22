Keysight Completes First PSA Certified Level 4 Security Evaluation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has announced the completion of the industry’s first PSA Certified Level 4 security evaluation, conducted on Silicon Labs’ Series 3 Secure Vault integrated into the SixG301 wireless SoC. This marks a significant milestone in advancing the security assurance of connected devices amid rising cyber threats.

With the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) across industries, the security landscape has grown increasingly complex, as devices face highly sophisticated attacks leveraging advanced tools and techniques. Certification programs such as PSA Certified provide critical benchmarks, enabling manufacturers to demonstrate that their devices can withstand these evolving threats. Level 4, the highest assurance level in the framework, focuses on testing the resilience of key security components like Root of Trust (RoT) and secure elements (SE) that safeguard data, firmware and functionality throughout the device’s lifecycle.

As an authorized PSA Certified Test Lab, Keysight conducted the Level 4 evaluation using its advanced security lab capabilities. The process included in-depth design reviews, vulnerability assessments and rigorous attack simulations such as Side-Channel Analysis and Fault Injection, ensuring the product’s ability to withstand the most advanced cyberattacks.

Although the original target was Level 3 certification, Keysight’s deep expertise and adaptable testing methodology enabled Silicon Labs to exceed expectations and achieve the top-tier Level 4 status. The accomplishment highlights both the strength of the Secure Vault technology and the value of Keysight’s role as a trusted security partner.

The successful evaluation not only underscores Silicon Labs’ leadership in IoT security but also positions Keysight as a pivotal enabler in bringing trusted, resilient technologies to market.

Keysight Sees Robust Growth Across 5G and IoT Markets

Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. With their rapid adoption, the demand for advanced electronic testing equipment is steadily rising, driving strong order growth for the company. Keysight’s award-winning Radar Scene Emulator stands out as the only market solution capable of replicating realistic roadway scenarios in a lab setting. This technology was recently selected by a leading U.S. automaker to support the testing and validation of autonomous driving systems.

Growth is further fueled by ongoing advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and the automotive sector, along with increasing demand for power management applications. The company also benefits from global efforts to upgrade Internet infrastructure and the continued evolution of smart and autonomous vehicles. Beyond these markets, medical devices and pharmaceuticals represent significant opportunities, as electronics-based testing equipment sees growing adoption in healthcare applications.

Keysight has built a strong 5G portfolio, offering design validation solutions from Layer 1 to 7 that help telecom and semiconductor firms accelerate their 5G initiatives. Despite supply chain and geopolitical challenges, the company has seen rising investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research. Its 5G network emulation solutions enable end-to-end processes with cost-efficient, flexible testing, reducing time-to-market. Over the past three years, Keysight recorded a CAGR of more than 60% in 5G orders, supported by heavy infrastructure investments and successful trials. With its broad portfolio, Keysight is well-positioned to capitalize on robust 5G growth.

Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well in the long haul.

Recently, the company reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported higher year-over-year revenues, backed by strength in the AI data-center market, aerospace, defense and government end markets. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Keysight expects revenues in the range of $1.37-$1.39 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be between $1.79 and $1.85.

KEYS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Keys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.6% in the past year compared the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry’s growth of 1%.



