KEYS Unveils Advanced Oscilloscope For High Precision: Stock to Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently launched the InfiniiVision HD3 Series oscilloscope that empowers engineers to swiftly identify and solve signal issues across a wide range of electronic applications. As the complexity of devices and components grows, engineers face significant challenges in tracing multiple signals to detect anomalies that imply design flaws and hardware defects. Troubleshooting them to correct product issues and maximize product yield is becoming increasingly difficult. Legacy oscilloscopes often fail to find the smallest signal errors in intricate electronic devices.



Keysight’s latest HD3 Series oscilloscope matches these stringent precision requirements. The new solution integrates 14-bit ADC (analog to digital), offering four times the signal resolution compared to legacy oscilloscopes.



Many conventional oscilloscopes have a high noise floor, for which small signal glitches are more likely to go undetected. The HD3 Series oscilloscope has reduced the noise floor by half to a 50 µVRMS low noise floor. This mitigates interference from background noises and enhances the accuracy and reliability of measurements. The integrated automatic fault hunter software accelerates debugging and automates measurements.



The custom-built application-specific integrated circuit mitigates the likelihood of performance degradation. It offers an uncompromised waveform update rate even when dealing with heavy testing conditions. An intuitive user interface with versatile functionality and instant software upgrades expands the flexibility and scalability of the instruments. The deep memory architecture effectively captures longer signals to provide a comprehensive analysis for better measurement.

Will This Product Launch Boost KEYS’ Share Performance?

Enhanced signal resolution, lower noise floor, fast debugging and flexible software enhancements make the Keysight InfiniiVision HD3 Series oscilloscope ideal for modern complex devices. It efficiently facilitates precise troubleshooting, enhances product quality and accelerates time to market.

KEYS Stock's Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 10.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

