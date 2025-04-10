KEYS Launches Security Testing Solution for Chips and Embedded Devices

Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS recently introduced the Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench, a solution engineered to address growing security challenges of modern chips and embedded devices. Built on a modular framework, the solution uses high-speed PXIe architecture, which enables faster and precise security testing. The solution’s versatility and compatibility allow enterprises to use it with their existing test services. It boasts a user-friendly interface comprising smart algorithms developed on Keysight’s deep expertise.



The core elements of the testbench are M9046A PXIe Chassis, the M9038A PXIe High-Performance Embedded Controller, and Inspector Software. The capability of the testbench can be extended by incorporating oscilloscopes and extra electromagnetic components to support various complicated test situations.



Enterprises across industries are increasingly incorporating IoT devices to accelerate digital transformation initiatives across their operations. However, this growing proliferation of connected devices combined with growing instances of sophisticated cyber attacks has raised security challenges for manufacturers. Legacy testing set up with multiple, disparate instruments is failing to keep up with such rapid changes. Keysight’s new cutting-edge test bench efficiently addresses these modern testing requirements.



The solution is a significant advancement in Keysight’s Device Vulnerability Analysis product line, delivering 10 times more effectiveness in detecting and nullifying hardware-based weaknesses. The solution combines major components such as amplifiers, trigger generators, interfacing equipment and more into a single PXIe chassis. This enhances communication between modules and eliminates the issues with traditional testing setups, such as extensive cabling and the use of several instruments. Integration of all the instruments into a consolidated system speeds up and streamlines the testing process, and augments reliability and repeatability of security assessments.

Will This Product Launch Drive Keysight’s Share Performance?

Owing to ever-evolving cyber threats, chips and embedded device manufacturers are witnessing stringent security requirements. Amid this backdrop, enterprises are seeking for fast, accurate, scalable testing solution. Per Grand View Research, the global embedded security market is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Keysight’s cutting-edge test bench with its modular, scalable design and greater compatibility is well positioned to gain from this market trend.

KEYS Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of Keysight have plunged 11.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions. CommScope has an established global manufacturing and distribution footprint. Its strategically located manufacturing hubs optimize product delivery timelines.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing a superior quality network and national coverage. U.S. Cellular is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.