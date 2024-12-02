KEYS Advances on Regulatory Approval Process for Spirent Acquisition

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it is steadily advancing the process of obtaining regulatory clearance from concerned authorities. The company has already secured approval under the U.K.’s National Security and Investment Act 2021 and also from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. A conditional authorization for the acquisition has been received from the French Ministry for the Economy, Finance, and Industry. KEYS and Spirent are actively engaging with the State Administration for the Market Regulation of China to secure clearance under the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law.



Keysight and Spirent have achieved consensus on the terms and conditions of a proposed all-cash buyout of Spirent's entire issued and to-be-issued share capital, to be finalized through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under the U.K. Companies Act 2006. Keysight aims to divest Spirent's high-speed ethernet and network security businesses to match the conditions in the scheme document and increase the likelihood of obtaining approval. A competitive auction process has already been started by KEYS to identify potential buyers. The company plans to finalize the disinvestment process alongside the completion of the acquisition.

Will KEYS Stock Benefit From These Developments?

In early 2024, Keysight made a formal bid to acquire Spirent Communications for around $1.46 billion, countering Viavi’s offer of $1.28 billion. The proposed buyout received approval from Spirent shareholders in May 2024. The acquisition process is expected to be completed by the first half of Keysight’s fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2025, subject to the pending regulatory clearances. Keysight’s proactively approach to address all the regulatory processes can boost investors’ confidence and drive share price performance.



Spirent boasts a robust portfolio of high-performance test, assurance and automation solutions. Keysight believes that Spirent’s business perfectly aligns with its long-term software solution strategy, and combining the complementary capabilities will diversify KEYS product offerings, boosting its commercial prospects across several sectors, including communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and more. Moreover, KEYS also expects to derive significant operational efficiency post-acquisition, which is expected to enhance the company’s gross and operating margins. This bodes well for long-term growth.

KEYS’ Stock Price Movement

Shares of Keysight have gained 23.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Zillow Group, Inc. ZG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.38%. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 25.47%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in both multi and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Plexus Corp. PLXS flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is a leading electronic contract manufacturing services provider to original equipment manufacturers covering a wide range of industries. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.