Keyera Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO), a Canadian energy infrastructure company, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of C$90.27 million or C$0.39 per share, compared with C$88.91 million or C$0.39 per share a year earlier.

Funds from operations increased to C$234.49 million from C$227.27 million last year.

Distributable cash flow rose to C$205.55 million or C$0.90 per share, versus C$168.30 million or C$0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding acquisition-related items, distributable cash flow totaled C$224.29 million or C$0.98 per share, up from C$168.30 million or C$0.73 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was C$300.92 million, compared with C$312.73 million in Q4 2024. Excluding transaction costs related to the Plains acquisition, adjusted EBITDA would have been C$312.68 million for the quarter.

On Wednesday, Keyera stock closed at C$49.08, up 2.04%.

