Markets

Keyera Expects Prolonged Alberta Envirofuels Outage With Impact In 2026

January 19, 2026 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) on Monday, announced that an unexpected outage at the Alberta Envirofuels facility, which started in early January 2026 to look into some performance issues, is now projected to last until May 2026. This extension follows the discovery of a failure in some long-life equipment that was replaced around three years ago.

The company plans to go ahead with a major six-week turnaround that was already scheduled, so they won't have to deal with a separate shutdown later this year.

Because of this, Keyera is looking at a total impact of about $110 million on the Marketing segment's realized margin and roughly $15 million on the Liquids Infrastructure realized margin for 2026. There's some relief, though, with a $30 million drop in cash taxes helping out a bit.

Additionally, maintenance capital is expected to rise by around $10 million, pushing the guidance for 2026 up to somewhere between $140 million and $160 million.

KEY.TO is currently trading at CAD 43.57 down CAD 1.42 or 3.16 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.