Keyera Corp. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Keyera Corp. (KEY_UN.TO) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$85.21 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$184.63 million, or C$0.81 per share, last year.

Keyera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$85.21 Mln. vs. C$184.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.37 vs. C$0.81 last year.

