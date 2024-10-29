Keyence Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Increase

Keyence (JP:6861) has released an update.

Keyence Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024 with a 10.6% increase in net sales and an 11.1% rise in operating income compared to the same period last year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its robust financial health. Investors may find Keyence’s growth and dividend increase appealing in the current market.

For further insights into JP:6861 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.