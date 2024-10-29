News & Insights

Keyence Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Increase

October 29, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Keyence (JP:6861) has released an update.

Keyence Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024 with a 10.6% increase in net sales and an 11.1% rise in operating income compared to the same period last year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its robust financial health. Investors may find Keyence’s growth and dividend increase appealing in the current market.

