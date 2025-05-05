KeyCorp Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of around $17 billion , KeyCorp ( KEY ) is a diversified financial services company operating through its principal subsidiary, KeyBank National Association. It offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services across the U.S., serving consumers, businesses, and institutions through its Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank segments.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KEY has increased 2.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.3%. Moreover, shares of KeyCorp are down 10.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.3% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

In addition, KeyCorp has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 21.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of KeyCorp rose 1.4% on Apr. 17 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 2025 results , with adjusted EPS of $0.33 beating the consensus estimate and rising 50% year-over-year. Total revenues increased 15.7% to $1.8 billion, exceeding expectations, driven by a 24.7% jump in net interest income and a 56 bps improvement in net interest margin

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect KEY’s EPS to grow 23.3% year-over-year to $1.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with eight “Strong Buy“ ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 22, Truist analyst Brian Foran cut KeyCorp’s price target to $16 and maintained a “Hold" rating, citing slightly lower investment banking fees and net interest income. The firm also reduced its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 1% to $1.45 and $1.75, respectively, partially offset by lower credit losses and increased share buybacks in late 2025.

As of writing, KeyCorp is trading below the mean price target of $17.53. The Street-high price target of $20 implies a potential upside of 29.1% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.