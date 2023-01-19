KeyCorp Reveals Fall In Q4 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $356 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.90 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $356 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.