KeyCorp (KEY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

KeyCorp (KEY) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest margin - Proforma : 2.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) : 63.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 66.6%.

: 63.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 66.6%. Average balance - Total earning assets : $169.21 billion compared to the $171.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $169.21 billion compared to the $171.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Book value at period end : $14.89 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.46.

: $14.89 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.46. Leverage Ratio : 10.2% versus 10% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.2% versus 10% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.4%.

: 13.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.4%. Nonperforming assets - Total : $700 million versus $773.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $700 million versus $773.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.6%.

: 15.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.6%. Nonperforming loans at period-end : $686 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $760.92 million.

: $686 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $760.92 million. Total Noninterest Income : $668 million versus $653.84 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $668 million versus $653.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Corporate services income: $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $67.97 million.

Shares of KeyCorp have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

