KeyCorp (KEY) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for KeyCorp (KEY). Shares have added about 1.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KeyCorp due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

KeyCorp’s Q4 Earnings Beat as NII Jumps, Rise in Provisions

KeyCorp’s fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of 41 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line reflected a 7.9% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly results primarily benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. The rise in average loans and deposit balances was another positive. However, higher expenses and a jump in provisions were the undermining factors.



Results excluded non-recurring items. Including these, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $474 million or 43 cents per share against a net loss of $279 million or 28 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.50 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.48 and grew 29.3% year over year. Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) was $1.69 billion or $1.52 per share against a net loss of $306 million or 32 cents per share in 2024.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues (taxable-equivalent or TE) increased 12.5% year over year to $2 billion. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion.



For 2025, total revenues (TE) were $7.51 billion, up 16.4% from the prior year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion.



NII (TE basis) jumped 15.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.22 billion. NIM (TE basis) from continuing operations expanded 41 basis points (bps) to 2.82%. Both metrics benefited from lower deposit costs, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities, fixed-rate loans and swaps repricing into higher-yielding investments, and the repositioning of the available-for-sale portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024. These were partly offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.



Adjusted non-interest income was $782 million, up 8.3%. The rise was mainly driven by higher investment banking and debt placement fees, corporate services income and trust and investment services income.



Non-interest expenses increased almost 1% to $1.24 billion. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components except for operating lease expenses, marketing and other expenses. Adjusted expenses rose 2.4% to $1.26 billion.



At the end of the fourth quarter, average total loans were $106.32 billion, up marginally from the previous quarter. Average total deposits were $150.71 billion, up slightly.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

The provision for credit losses was $108 million, significantly up from $39 million in the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.43 billion, up 1.3%.



However, net loan charge-offs, as a percentage of average total loans, declined 4 bps year over year to 0.39%. Also, non-performing assets, as a percentage of period-end portfolio loans, other real estate-owned property assets, and other non-performing assets, were 0.59%, down 15 bps.

Capital Ratios Strong

KEY's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.4% as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from 7% in the corresponding period of 2024. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.4%, down from 13.7%. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.7%, down from 11.9% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

2026 Outlook

Management expects total revenues (TE) to be up almost 7% on a year-over-year basis. In 2025, the metric was $7.51 billion.



Management expects the average loan balance to grow 1-2% on a year-over-year basis from $105.7 billion in 2025.



Average commercial loans are projected to rise about 5%.



Management expects investment banking (IB) fees to rise roughly 5% on a year-over-year basis. Previously, IB fees were expected to rise by $10-$20 million on a year-over-year basis.



NII (TE) is expected to be up roughly 8-10% in 2026 from $4.67 billion in 2025. Also, management expects NII to be $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2026.



NIM is expected to be in the range of 3.00%-3.05% by the end of the fourth quarter. Management anticipates average earning assets to be approximately $170 billion by the end of 2026.



Adjusted non-interest income is expected to grow in the range of 5-6% on a year-over-year basis from $2.5 billion in 2025, driven by high single-digit fee growth in priority businesses such as wealth management and commercial payments.



Adjusted non-interest expenses (excluding notable charges) are anticipated to be up 3- 4% on a year-over-year basis from $4.7 billion in 2025.



NCOs to average loans are expected to be in the 40-45 bps range.



KeyCorp anticipates 300-400 bps of fee-based operating leverage in 2026.



The GAAP tax rate is expected to be roughly 22% in 2026. Also, the effective tax rate will likely be about 23%.

Long-term Outlook

Management expects NIM to be above 3.25% by the fourth quarter of 2027.



Management anticipates return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (ROTCE) to be in the range of 16-19% and it is also expected to grow above 15% by the fourth quarter of 2027.



Marked Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) is expected to be in the range of 9.5-10%.

