KeyCorp Earnings Advance In Q4

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $556 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $442 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.85 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

