KeyBank To Redeem $4.7% Senior Notes Ahead Of Maturity

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced that its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has issued a redemption notice to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, acting as fiscal and paying agent. The notice calls for the redemption of all outstanding 4.700% Fixed Rate Senior Bank Notes due January 26, 2026.

The redemption will take place on December 29, 2025, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date.

