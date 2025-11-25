Markets
KEY

KeyBank To Redeem $4.7% Senior Notes Ahead Of Maturity

November 25, 2025 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced that its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has issued a redemption notice to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, acting as fiscal and paying agent. The notice calls for the redemption of all outstanding 4.700% Fixed Rate Senior Bank Notes due January 26, 2026.

The redemption will take place on December 29, 2025, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.