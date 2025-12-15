Keybanc Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (GTM)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for ZoomInfo Technologies (NasdaqGS:GTM) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is $12.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.49% from its latest reported closing price of $9.96 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTM is 0.19%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 330,163K shares. The put/call ratio of GTM is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 18,505K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,381K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 16,728K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTM by 97.74% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 15,395K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTM by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 10,525K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTM by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,978K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,168K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTM by 11.58% over the last quarter.

