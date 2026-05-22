Keybanc Upgrades Zoom Communications (ZM)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Zoom Communications (NasdaqGS:ZM) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zoom Communications is $99.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $96.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Zoom Communications is 5,112MM, an increase of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67, a decrease of 6.74% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Communications. This is an decrease of 351 owner(s) or 29.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.14%, an increase of 30.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 228,120K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,402K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,491K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,075K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares , representing an increase of 46.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,362K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,195K shares , representing a decrease of 45.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 89.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,908K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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