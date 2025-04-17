Keybanc Upgrades YETI Holdings (YETI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.36% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for YETI Holdings is $44.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 66.36% from its latest reported closing price of $26.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for YETI Holdings is 2,147MM, an increase of 17.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.18%, an increase of 22.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 117,500K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,712K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,529K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 4.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,647K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 13.23% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,781K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 48.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 36.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,560K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 84.07% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

