Keybanc Upgrades Southern (SO)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Southern (NYSE:SO) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern is $100.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.31 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $96.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 30,106MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an decrease of 608 owner(s) or 19.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.26%, an increase of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.70% to 849,477K shares. The put/call ratio of SO is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,770K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,820K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 90.66% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,142K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,549K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,459K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,023K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 43.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,259K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,874K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 51.82% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 17,549K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 30.27% over the last quarter.

