Keybanc Upgrades Solventum (SOLV)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $90.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $78.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,437MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.18%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 136,094K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,899K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,141K shares , representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 8,463K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,518K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,493K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,630K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares , representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 12.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,445K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 9.44% over the last quarter.

