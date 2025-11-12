Keybanc Upgrades Progyny (PGNY)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Progyny (NasdaqGS:PGNY) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.63% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progyny is $29.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.63% from its latest reported closing price of $24.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,612MM, an increase of 27.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.15%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 104,220K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,442K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,497K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,158K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares , representing a decrease of 126.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 71.88% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,997K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 27.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 77.12% over the last quarter.

AASCX - Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund holds 1,965K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 1.88% over the last quarter.

