Keybanc Upgrades Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Park-Ohio Holdings (NasdaqGS:PKOH) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.78% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park-Ohio Holdings is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.78% from its latest reported closing price of $24.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park-Ohio Holdings is 2,018MM, an increase of 26.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park-Ohio Holdings. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 12.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKOH is 0.06%, an increase of 31.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 10,204K shares. The put/call ratio of PKOH is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,272K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,037K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 8.54% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 580K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 513K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 0.64% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 436K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 0.07% over the last quarter.

