Keybanc Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.52 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $104.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is 4,205MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63, an increase of 0.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is an decrease of 384 owner(s) or 47.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.10%, an increase of 48.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.31% to 47,511K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,832K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,796K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,733K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,708K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 12.54% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,467K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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