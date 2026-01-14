Keybanc Upgrades Materion (MTRN)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Materion is $146.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $137.36 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $139.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.13%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 26,286K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,912K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,656K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 13.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,240K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 637K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 604K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.