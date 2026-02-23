Keybanc Upgrades Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $20.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $20.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 854MM, a decrease of 18.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 12.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.42% to 300,607K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,048K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Smead Capital Management holds 13,964K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,932K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,556K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,522K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 86.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,386K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,212K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

