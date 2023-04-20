Keybanc Upgrades Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.19% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is $304MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSLAX - THE HARTFORD SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND holds 100K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 122K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing a decrease of 32.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,368K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.16%, an increase of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 58,581K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

