Keybanc Upgrades FIGS (FIGS)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.72% Downside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for FIGS is $10.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.26 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.72% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FIGS is 798MM, an increase of 26.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.11%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 172,214K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 59,959K shares representing 38.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,934K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 73.57% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 12,369K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BFGFX - Baron Focused Growth Fund holds 8,494K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,501K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,656K shares , representing a decrease of 94.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 4,411K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 23,143.51% over the last quarter.

