Keybanc Upgrades Federal Signal (FSS)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.40% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is $104.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from its latest reported closing price of $89.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is 1,702MM, a decrease of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.27%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 81,875K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,942K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,199K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 90.38% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,981K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 18.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,932K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,631K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

