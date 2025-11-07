Keybanc Upgrades Datadog (DDOG)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Datadog (NasdaqGS:DDOG) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Datadog is $169.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $190.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog is 3,784MM, an increase of 17.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.42%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 319,553K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,413K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,957K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 64.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,756K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 23.86% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,360K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares , representing an increase of 28.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 65.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,699K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,592K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,534K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 15.13% over the last quarter.

