Keybanc Upgrades Constellation Energy (CEG)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Constellation Energy (NasdaqGS:CEG) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.20% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is 127.78. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.20% from its latest reported closing price of 170.83.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 17,786MM, a decrease of 28.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 317,922K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 27,848K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,429K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,374K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,518K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 8.67% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 15,895K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,216K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,001K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,571K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares, representing a decrease of 38.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

