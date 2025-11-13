Keybanc Upgrades Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is $343.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $332.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is 2,682MM, a decrease of 7.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is 0.40%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 59,770K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,977K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 89.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,621K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 43.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,514K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 37.36% over the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 1,374K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares , representing a decrease of 38.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 34.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 39.66% over the last quarter.

