Keybanc Upgrades Asana (ASAN)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.09% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Asana is $14.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.09% from its latest reported closing price of $15.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is 828MM, an increase of 17.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.07%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 65,300K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 11,601K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,602K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 73.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,844K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 22.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,163K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 20.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,145K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 24.65% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

