Keybanc Upgrades Apple (AAPL)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Apple (NasdaqGS:AAPL) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apple is $256.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.70 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of $198.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 456,337MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 571 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.82%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 10,702,150K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 473,592K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457,849K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 409,170K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 340,165K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 300,000K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 220,108K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,581K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple's software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

