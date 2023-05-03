Keybanc Maintains Omnicell (OMCL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of 58.46.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,237MM, a decrease of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.24%, a decrease of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 55,115K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,278K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,952K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 36.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 5.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,379K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 46.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,357K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 45.01% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,284K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 88.39% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

