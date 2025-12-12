Keybanc Maintains Netskope (NTSK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Netskope (NasdaqGS:NTSK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Netskope is $27.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $23.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netskope. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 1,566.67% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of NTSK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 66,268K shares.

Scge Management holds 13,731K shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,960K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,188K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,100K shares.

