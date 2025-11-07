Keybanc Maintains JFrog (FROG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $59.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 547MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.40%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 98,309K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 4,701K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,912K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 23.35% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 2,896K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares , representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,751K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,558K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 32.51% over the last quarter.

