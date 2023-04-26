Keybanc Maintains Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.75% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harvard Bioscience is 4.32. The forecasts range from a low of 3.74 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.75% from its latest reported closing price of 5.25.

The projected annual revenue for Harvard Bioscience is 125MM, an increase of 9.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harvard Bioscience. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 17.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBIO is 0.11%, a decrease of 25.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 34,018K shares. The put/call ratio of HBIO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 3,187K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 46.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 67.51% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,912K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,764K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 2,254K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,462K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Background Information

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, the company sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

