Keybanc Maintains Bentley Systems Inc - Class B (BSY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Bentley Systems Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:BSY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.35% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems Inc - Class B is 53.21. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from its latest reported closing price of 53.94.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems Inc - Class B is 1,211MM, an increase of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

Bentley Systems Inc - Class B Declares $0.05 Dividend

On May 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $53.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.17%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.30%, a decrease of 35.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.14% to 114,296K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,629K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,133K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 20.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,849K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,249K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 45.51% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,172K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,938K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Bentley Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated provides software solutions. The Company offers software for bridge analysis, construction, simulation and analysis, modeling, and geotechnical engineering. Bentley Systems serves customers worldwide.

