Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Texas Pacific Land (TPL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land is $930.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $641.35 to a high of $1,239.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of $853.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Pacific Land is 1,148MM, an increase of 48.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 118.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 0.70%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 19,588K shares. The put/call ratio of TPL is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,505K shares representing 15.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 10.99% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 814K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 8.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 579K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 59.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 27.60% over the last quarter.

