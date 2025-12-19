Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Redwire (RDW) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Redwire is $13.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 92.12% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is 528MM, an increase of 78.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.18%, an increase of 52.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 127,978K shares. The put/call ratio of RDW is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 91,599K shares representing 55.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,497K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 55.36% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,266K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,833K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 57.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 312.31% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,625K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 67.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 48.37% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,291K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 92.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 520.30% over the last quarter.

