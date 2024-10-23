Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Plexus (PLXS) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Plexus (NasdaqGS:PLXS) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.71% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Plexus is $137.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.71% from its latest reported closing price of $134.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,964MM, an increase of 26.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.16%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 30,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,109K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 12.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,771K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,244K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 14.10% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,079K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 15.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 879K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Plexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.