Keybanc Initiates Coverage of H&E Equipment Services (HEES) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of H&E Equipment Services (NasdaqGS:HEES) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.35% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for H&E Equipment Services is $64.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.35% from its latest reported closing price of $45.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for H&E Equipment Services is 1,555MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&E Equipment Services. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEES is 0.19%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 36,629K shares. The put/call ratio of HEES is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,443K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,214K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 45.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,411K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 51.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 37.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,320K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 89.34% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,287K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 14.60% over the last quarter.

H&E Equipment Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

