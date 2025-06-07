Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Five9 (BRSE:1F9) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Five9 (BRSE:1F9) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1F9 is 0.19%, an increase of 18.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 90,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,702K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,583K shares , representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1F9 by 40.43% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,482K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1F9 by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,750K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1F9 by 85.05% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,679K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 74.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1F9 by 61.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,208K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1F9 by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.