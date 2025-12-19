Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Firefly Aerospace (FLY) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Firefly Aerospace (NasdaqGM:FLY) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.04% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Firefly Aerospace is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 88.04% from its latest reported closing price of $20.07 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 36,285K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,861K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,812K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Ilex Capital Partners (UK) LLP holds 1,316K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.