Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Celsius Holdings (CELH) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Celsius Holdings (NasdaqCM:CELH) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $65.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.84 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.54% from its latest reported closing price of $40.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 1,739MM, a decrease of 18.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.20%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 197,279K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 16,098K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,663K shares , representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,816K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 51.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,121K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 22.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,416K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,805K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 45.10% over the last quarter.

