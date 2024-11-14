Key Takeaways From ZoomInfo Technologies Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ZoomInfo Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. Marking an increase of 11.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ZoomInfo Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Sell $8.50 $7.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: ZoomInfo Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ZoomInfo Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.54% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, ZoomInfo Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

