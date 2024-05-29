Key Takeaways From Xylem Analyst Ratings

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Xylem and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $149.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.93% increase from the previous average price target of $138.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Xylem. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $165.00 $146.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $162.00 $157.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $142.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $135.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $155.00 $151.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $142.00 $133.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $139.00 $126.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $148.00 $141.00 Andrew Buscaglia Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $150.00 -

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $7.4 billion in revenue in 2023.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Xylem displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xylem's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

