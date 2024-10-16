Key Takeaways From Viper Energy Analyst Ratings

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.51% increase from the previous average price target of $48.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Viper Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $57.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $41.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Viper Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Viper Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

