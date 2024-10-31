Key Takeaways From Trane Technologies Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Trane Technologies, presenting an average target of $386.38, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.24% from the previous average price target of $353.71.

A clear picture of Trane Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $404.00 $408.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $400.00 $325.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $407.00 $364.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $360.00 $320.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $425.00 $394.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $425.00 - Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $320.00 $315.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $350.00 $350.00

Discovering Trane Technologies: A Closer Look

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

Financial Insights: Trane Technologies

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Trane Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

